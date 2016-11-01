When Traveling You Had To Make A Checklist For Items To Take With You

It is just so nice to be able to stay within the comforts of your own home. You really just do not feel like going anywhere when you think of all the stress that is involved with traveling. However, it does not have to be that way. The following tips will help make traveling a lot easier on you.

Asking for a better hotel room when you are checking in will most probably get you one! If you would prefer a better view, a quieter room or maybe one closer to the ice-machine, chances are very good that one is available. It takes but a moment to ask and will most definitely improve your stay.

Print out directions and confirmation numbers ahead of time when you are traveling. If you have a smart phone, you can save these important pieces of information in a file in your phone for easy access later. You will be much more at ease if you know ahead of time how and where to find your important information when you need it.

If you're going on a trip to visit family, one way to make sure everyone will have a place to sleep is to bring along a number of inflatable vinyl air mattresses as well as an electric pump. These mattresses have improved greatly in quality over the years and the price is quite reasonable. Pumps can be hooked up to your car's cigarette lighter or into an AC outlet. It is well worth the minimal cost to be sure that everyone has a bed to sleep in when you arrive.

Your baggage can really weigh you down on a trip. Carefully consider your clothing choices. There's no reason to take half of everything you own! Take clothing that you can easily rinse out in a bathroom sink, or in a bucket if the situation so demands. Make your choices mix and match, so a few items will be worn several items in different combinations.

When traveling in foreign countries, beware of police officers who ask for your ID. Make sure you ask them for their ID to prove they're actually a cop. Instead of showing them your real passport, show them a photocopy instead. You don't want to risk a thief running off with your passport.

Take work with you. If you spend a small amount of time performing work tasks on your trip, be it for business or pleasure, you can then deduct the expenses of that trip on your income taxes. Check with your tax professional for details about what you can and can't do, but make sure you save those receipts.

When you know you will be on an airplane for an extended amount of time, make sure you dress for the occasion. Wearing tight jeans will not be comfortable and will make you miserable by the end of the ride. Try sweatpants or a loose fitting cotton dress.

Carry an over-the-door shoe organizer with you when you are traveling. Staying organized in a hotel room is very difficult. A shoe organizer is extremely helpful because you can put your toothpaste, toothbrush, hair brush, aspirin and other items in it. If you have a clear organizer, you will be able to see where everything is at a glance.

Convert your money a few days before your scheduled departure. Also, confirm with your bank or credit card holder that your cards can be used when you're traveling to a foreign country. It's also helpful to let them know that you will be traveling so they won't "deny" a foreign transaction. Have some traveler checks on hand that can be used internationally as well.

For added security, bring a doorstop with you to your hotel room. Some hotel locks are flimsy and not exactly secure, but if you jam a doorstop under the door before you go to bed, you will feel safer. This also works for shower rooms and bathroom doors, where the locks may not be secure enough.

If you're packing your laptop for work or recreation while you travel, bring along an A.V. cable as well. Many hotels offer both free high speed Internet and a large HDTV in your room. If you've got an A.V. cable, you can plug your computer right into the HDTV and view your online content right on the large screen.

Before you pack, it is wise to make a checklist. This helps so that once you put away each item, you can check it off the list and not have to worry if you forgot something. It will also help the packing process go quicker, leaving time to do other last minute things.

While traveling, it is important to keep your home safe while you are away and it will be empty. To reduce the chances of someone thinking your house is empty and easy pickings, you should have a trusted person tend the house. That person can get newspapers, mail and even move the cars around that may be in the driveway. Most importantly, they will mask that the house is empty.

The travel industry has grown to be a large percentage of our economy with motels and hotels increasing in great numbers. Even though there is less travel taking place recently, most larger chains are still doing well. Some smaller independent businesses are suffering, especially in the off season. You should be able to use the tips in this article to help you save some money, while taking the vacation of your dreams.